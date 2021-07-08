Lightning Strike: Spokane Native Tyler Johnson wins Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup champs, with help from Spokane native Tyler Johnson.
The Tampa Lightning won the title by closing out the series against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, making them champions for the second consecutive season. The Lightning had just one goal but it was enough to beat Montreal in Game 5, becoming the 9th franchise to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Johnson scored two goals in this series, with both in Game 3. He graduated from Central Valley High School, and was a player for the Spokane Chiefs between 2007-2011.
Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves for the Lightning and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the finals.
Over the last year, every major team based in Tampa has played in their sport's championship. That includes three titles: two from the Lightning and one from the Buccaneers. Those three title winds came in a 283-day stretch, the best for any metro area since Detroit in 1936.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.