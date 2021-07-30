Lightning strikes twice, Spokane rallies behind Tyler Johnson

SPOKANE, WASH- Tyler Johnson was welcomed home by hundreds of fans at the Spokane Arena Thursday night.
Johnson the former Spokane Chiefs player brought the Stanley Cup trophy back to the people who helped launch his career, his hometown.
Fans were overjoyed by the experience and the energy inside the arena was electric.
This was one of the first large events at the arena since the pandemic hit and fans were making up for the lost time.
Johnson took time to speak with the media and told KHQ that being home for him with this trophy was a magical moment, explaining that for him there’s nothing better than coming in from the airport and seeing the City of Spokane open up coming down from I-90.
As for advice for the kids, Johnson said to keep going.
“Shoot keep going, you never know what’s going to happen, I never really thought I would be here today, so thankful for it and grateful, and I’m sure I’m not gonna be the last one,” Johnson said.
Brian Cobb the Vice President, Marketing and Communications for the Chiefs said this excitement and passion was energetic especially after last year.
“Fans showed up early and in force, starting a line at 7 a.m. that would eventually run the length of the entire north side of the building, out the parking lot and on to Lincoln Street,” Cobb said.
The Spokane Chiefs were unable to have fans in stands last season as capacity restrictions were lifting due to severing as a mass vaccination site.
This was a reminder for the Chiefs organization that Spokane is a hockey town.
“In total, we estimate that well over a thousand people came to welcome Tyler home and see the Cup, with nearly 500 group photos taken by our hired photographer and countless more by fans in our viewing line,” Cobb said.
Cobb said the hope is that Thursday's celebration coupled with the enthusiasm displayed earlier this month for the upcoming Seattle Kraken preseason game in Spokane shows just how big the appetite for hockey is right here in the Lilac City.
The Chiefs are preparing for the 2021-22 season on October 2 and they are hopeful that fans will continue to bring their energy to this season.
The Chiefs are hopeful after a season of empty stands that their first game will sell out in support of the team.
