LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash - The Lincoln County Health Department said it received confirmation on Saturday that a resident tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is in her 70's. Health officials say she is self-isolating and home and will be monitored and supported there.
The Lincoln County Health Department is working in partnership with Spokane Regional Health District to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with this individual.
“Lincoln County Health Department is coordinating with our healthcare providers and neighboring health jurisdictions to identify and quarantine identified cases.” said Dr. Monteagudo, Lincoln County Health Officer. “This allows our public health system to identify and isolate new cases as well as identify any close contacts needing a 14 day quarantine period to monitor their symptoms in an effort slow the spread of this disease in our communities.
