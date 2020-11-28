Staff from a Spokane hardware store came back to work from their Thanksgiving holiday to find someone had stolen 50 Christmas trees from their lot.
"If anyone sees someone selling a small amount of trees from Craigslist or the side of the road will you please take a picture and report it to us and police?" a post from River Ridge Hardware said on Friday. "Often cases like this do not get solved unless there is help from people like you! We are saddened that 50 families don’t get our trees now but we hope you still come by and support our small business. #SupportSmallBusiness."
"We're asking the community to just help us out," a manager named Ryan told KHQ on Saturday. "One of the thieves did decide to step into our register area out there, so we got a pretty good shot of him. Of course, he's all bundled up in clothing and masks and everything, but hopefully the clothing style of what he was wearing will put a good lead towards him."
Despite the theft, the store said they still have trees available if you're looking.
"We still have some. They took about a quarter of our stock. We had about 200 out in the lot," the manager said.
And River Ridge Hardware wasn't the only store hit by tree thieves this week. Nine Mile Feed and Hardware also confirmed to KHQ that they also had trees stolen, however, they still have some available for purchase.
If you have any information on who is responsible for either of the tree thefts, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
