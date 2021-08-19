Lowest jobless claims since the start of the pandemic reported today

WASHINGTON DC- Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 348,000 for the week ending 8/14 (-29,000).
You can read the full DOL report by following this link.
The market futures all were down this morning.
