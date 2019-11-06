An icon is returning to Spokane and I'm not talking about Cher.
I am talking about Madonna, however, but not the Madonna you're thinking about.
The Madonna and The Christ Child display that hung above Spokane every Christmas season on the Bon Marche/Macy's building at Main and Wall from 1957 until 2015 will be making her return to the skyline of Spokane.
After Macy's left town,the building was sold and renovated into apartments and a soon to open Flat Stick Pub. Madonna has been in storage since 2016.
But she has a new home this year at the Cathedral Plaza at Sprague and Jefferson. The display is made up of 8 pieces, each weighing about 400 pounds and crews from Baldwin Sign Company will spend the next few days getting Madonna back up and shining above Spokane for the Christmas season, with an official unveiling date slated for November 22.
