SPOKANE, Wash. - Major crimes detectives are investigating after two people were found dead in a Spokane Valley Apartment.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, family members who arrived at an apartment in the 3000 block of S. Clinton reported they could see a woman inside who appeared to be unconscious.
Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the apartment complex and had to force the door open after they were unable to get inside.
An adult male and female, who the sheriff’s office note were in a dating relationship, were found dead.
The scene was checked for anyone else and secured.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives and Forensic Unit personnel responded to continue the investigation and at this time, detectives are working to obtain a search warrant to reenter the apartment and continue processing the scene.
The sheriff’s office reports initial information indicates the apartment appeared secured, and there were no apparent signs of trauma when signs of life were checked.
At this time, it is not known what caused the deaths, however, investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public stemming from this incident.
Detectives will work with the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine what led to and caused the deaths. The names of the deceased will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office when appropriate.
