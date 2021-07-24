SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Major Crimes detectives are investigating a late-night shooting that left one dead and two others wounded in Spokane Valley.
In a joint-release, Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said a fight escalated into a shooting at Ichabod's East on Sprague in Spokane Valley. They said calls came in shortly after midnight with little information.
SVPD deputies responded to the location and provided medical aid to one victims while others started to secure the area.
According to the release, one died on scene and two others were transported to the hospital.
Shortly after deputies arrived, additional gunshots were reported a short distance away from the bar. The area surrounding the tavern was locked down, and the SWAT Team and Air-1 were requested.
A thorough search of the surrounding area for suspects or additional victims by SWAT Team members, K9 Units and Air-1 was unsuccessful.
Two people of interest in the investigation were detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made at the time.
Major Crimes Detectives are asking witnesses who haven't been contacted by law enforcement to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10097614.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.