Man accused of driving car that hit 9-year-old girl arrested

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) - Police have arrested a man they say was driving the car that hit and seriously injured a 9-year-old girl playing in her front yard in suburban Atlanta.
News outlets report that 28-year-old Gabriel Jabri Fordham surrendered to police Tuesday evening. Fordham faces charges including hit and run and serious injury by vehicle, in the crash Friday that left LaDerihanna Holmes with a fractured skull and broken pelvis.
But Fordham's attorney Ryan Williams told WSB-TV his client was trying to fight off a carjacker when the crash happened. Williams said Fordham and his girlfriend, who owns the car, contacted police the day of the crash and had been working to negotiate a surrender.
Dramatic security camera video shows the car careening across the front yard in Lithonia and hitting the girl.
