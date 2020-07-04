Two teenagers were taken to the hospital following a high-speed DUI crash in north Spokane Friday night.
Spokane Police say at around 10:00 pm a car crashed into a building just north of Division and Buckeye. Witnesses say the car had been driving southbound on Division at a high rate of speed before striking the center median, losing control and eventually crashing into a building.
Officers say four people were in the car and one ran away after the crash. Two juvenile passengers were taken to a hospital for their injuries and Spokane Police say one of them may lose his eye.
Spokane Police say the driver, 21-year-old Joshua Stricklin, was showing signs of impairment. A drug recognition expert was called to the scene and Stricklin was determined to be under the influence.
"As we enter into the 4th of July weekend the weather looks like it’s going to be nice. While celebrating our Independence Day the Spokane Police Department wants to remind everyone to be safe and drink responsibly," Officer Michael Huffman said in a press release. "If you smoke marijuana, the Spokane Police Department wants you to use responsibly as well."
