MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - One man has admitted to shooting another man in Medical Lake early Thursday morning but claims it was in self-defense.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies first responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of N. Howard Street in Medical Lake shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27.
Deputies arrived and learned that the victim was already being taken to the hospital by an unknown person(s).
Deputies then contacted a man who admitted he shot the victim but said he shot in self-defense. He was detained as the investigation continued.
A woman, who also appeared to be involved in the incident, is also being interviewed.
The victim is in serious condition as he continues to be treated and his wounds are evaluated, according to police.
Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation and process the scene for evidence with the assistance of Spokane County Sheriff's Office Forensic Unit personnel.
At this time, due to conflicting information from the parties involved, no one has been arrested. However, investigators believe they have contacted everyone involved with the incident. The shooting does not appear to be random and there is no apparent threat or danger to the public.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10113163.
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a shooting involving two men in Medical Lake.
KHQ is told that a man shot another, and the man that was shot is now in the hospital.
The extent of his injuries are unclear. Police have been working to figure out what led up to the shooting, and are looking for witnesses.
It happened at N Howard St & W Brooks Rd, around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
Howard was expected to be closed until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning. As of 8 a.m., agencies were still on scene.
Authorities say there is no threat to the public.
