Man gives Spokane County Deputies fake name; Name comes back with active warrants

I think it's safe to say that deputies receive fake names often when encountering suspected criminals. However, if you're going to give a fake name, it's always a good idea to pick one without active warrants out for their arrest.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday night deputies stopped a car because the owner's driver's license was suspended when they checked the plates.

The Sheriff's Office says during the traffic stop, the driver, 33-year-old Michael D. Kinne, was argumentative regarding the validity of the stop. Deputies say Kinne was initially not cooperative, but eventually agreed to get out of the car and was detained.

The woman in the passenger seat was identified as a woman protected by a domestic violence no-contact order. She was released at the scene.

Deputies say Kinne didn't have his license but gave deputies a name. That name came back to reveal an active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrant.

After being informed of the warrants, Kinne decided to give deputies his real name. That search revealed Kinne was the subject the no-contact order the passenger had. Kinne's driving privileges were also suspended.

Kinne was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for felony violation of an order, driving while suspended and making false or misleading statements.