Police in Spain noticed a Colombian man looking a little nervous coming off of his flight in Barcelona recently. Well, his nervous look and what appeared to be a dead animal on his head.
There was just something a little off about the man's toupee, particularly the height of it. The height that made it look like he was smuggling 1.1 pounds of cocaine under his rug.
He was.
Underneath the man's toupee, officers found a packet of 503 grams of cocaine glued to his head. The coke had street value of nearly $34,000 according to the Spanish National Police.
The man with the bulging hair was arrested.