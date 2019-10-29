Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who was released from state prison by mistake.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, inmate Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was released from Roger State Prison Friday morning.
The 31-year old was serving a life sentence after being convicted of rape and child molestation.
Munoz -Mendez repeatedly raped his girlfriend's pre-teen daughter
Mendez only served four and a half years of the sentence before he was released.
It not clear how or why he was set free.
A corrections department spokesperson says they are conducting a full internal investigation.
