A confrontation in the Logan neighborhood led to a man being stabbed multiple times, sending him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening.
Spokane Police responded to Cincinnati and Ermina for the report of an assault. The 38-year-old victim's car broke down outside the home of the suspect, 30-year-old Danny Glanville, and the victim had been waiting for a tow truck.
Glanville and the victim argued over some trash that was left in the street, and both alleged an assault against the other. SPD said there was no evidence of an assault and no witnesses to confirm, documenting the inicdent and advising the men to leave each other alone while the tow truck was responding.
About an hour later, a 911 call came in at the same location, stating someone had been stabbed. Officers quickly responded and detained Glanville, as the victim had several stab wounds with heavy bleeding.
Police applied emergency trauma medical treatment to the victim before medics and AMR arrived, treating the victim and transporting him with life-threatening injuries.
Officers remained on scene while attempting to determine the cause of the assault and circumstances. Following an investigation, SPD believe the men got into another verbal confrontation that escalated into a physcal fight and the ultimate stabbing by Glanville. Glanville was arrested for first-degree assault and later booked into jail.
SPD got several statements from the men involved in the incident, but are asking that if anyone else witnessed It or if you live in the area and have surveillance video at your home, to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, Reference report number 2019-20102914.