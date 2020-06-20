A mannequin in a police uniform was found hanging from an overpass in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office first received a call at 6:00 a.m. about a potential suicide but when they arrived on scene, they found a dummy hanging from the overpass.
The mannequin was wearing a pig mask, an NYPD uniform and had the letters 'KKK' written on it. Investigators plan to search for DNA on the dummy to find a suspect.
One sergeant with the sheriff's office says he is just thankful it was a mannequin, not a person.
"Our goal at this point is to identify persons of interest for, most importantly, the safety of the members of the community and for our officers' safety as well," Sgt. Bruce Baker said. "We are thankful this was not a real person. Anyone who has any information on who may be responsible for this is encourage to call our partners at crimestoppers."
