Marshawn Lynch retiring from the NFL for the second time in three years, according to report

'Beast Mode' Goodbye.
Former Seahawk running back Marshawn Lynch says he is 'not planning to play football again'. That's according to a report by ESPN, released Wednesday.
After two seasons playing for his hometown Oakland Raiders, Marshawn Lynch is not planning to play football again, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2019
Now, with the three-day draft kicking off Thursday night in Nashville, the Raiders have one more potential need to address: running back.
Lynch has been playing for the Oakland Raiders, his hometown team, for the past two seasons. He previously announced his retirement in 2016, before returning to the NFL.