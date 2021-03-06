Idaho does not have a statewide mask mandate, but that did not stop protesters from burning masks on Saturday as state lawmakers are working to pass a bill to declassify COVID-19 as an emergency.
The statewide protest was organized in part by North Idaho Representative Heather Scott and Representative Dorothy Moon.
Meanwhile, in Boise, Idaho: pic.twitter.com/hWODEvybro— David Gura (@davidgura) March 6, 2021
"So far I think there are about 50 burn barrels for people to get involved," Rep. Dorothy Moon said in a YouTube video. "And even if you don't have a mask it's still symbolic. It gets the word out to the governor that it is time for this emergency order to end."
Scott said mask burning events were held in Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, and Sagle.
Idaho lawmakers are working to pass a bill that would disqualify the COVID-19 pandemic as an emergency.
Under the bill, COVID-19 would only quality as an emergency if the death rate reached 1.5%. Idaho's current death rate sits around 1%, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
In 2019, Scott was linked to former Washington State Representative Matt Shea. An independent report said Scott was invited by Shea to hear his manifesto "A Biblical Basis for War."
Scott has widespread support from her district, winning several reelections since 2015, despite claims she supported white supremacists on Facebook and her display of a Confederate flag during her campaign.