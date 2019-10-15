A 12-year-old boy was suspended from school in Massachusetts for hugging a teacher.
The child attends Forest Grove Middle School in Worcester, Massachusetts.
The seventh grader says last month he was playing around with friends in gym class when the teacher told him to sit out. The child says he went up and hugged his teacher, asking her to let him play again.
Later that day, he was called to the office and suspended for 10 days.
The boy's foster mother, Julie Orozco, was shocked and said there's nothing in the school handbook about hugs and she thinks teachers should educate students on the boundaries in their classroom.
"And I was told he had put his hands on a teacher," Orozco said. "I was shocked and asked for details what happened, and I was told that he hugged his gym teacher."
After calls, emails and a hearing, Orozco got the child's punishment reduced to a four day suspension.
Reached by phone, the school district's safety director said the district has no comment on the matter. The school committee has invited Orozco to speak about what her son is going through at a meeting on Thursday.
