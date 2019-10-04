A Massachusetts couple who planned to be on the vintage b-17 that crashed at Bradley International Airport Wednesday say they feel lucky to be alive.
Jeffery is a World War II plane enthusiast and wanted to take the flight as an anniversary gift from his wife, Crystal. But when it came time to buy tickets on Tuesday, the couple decided against it because of Crystal's fear of flying.
It was that decision that kept the two from being among the 10 people killed or seriously injured when the plane crashed shortly after take off.
"And I realized just how close we came," Crystal told local media. "It was just an eerie feeling all day. I was walking around like this is a gift of a day."
"The plane was famous for the amount of damage it could take and still get back safely and it's been flying for almost 80 years so what are the chances of it crashing when we are on it?" Jeffrey said. "So she was almost ready to go and then at the last minute we decided well probably we have seen it that's probably enough and not to go ahead and take that last step."
The couple says that as lucky as they feel to be alive, their prayers are with the victims and their families.
