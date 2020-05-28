SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has announced another change to help local businesses survive the pandemic.
On Thursday, the city issued a release stating that Mayor Woodward has signed an executive order to simplify a permit application process for small business owners.
The goal is to help restaurants and shops temporarily expand the limits of where they can do business. The permits will allow business owners to utilize parking lots, sidewalks or parking stalls around their buildings to serve more customers.
Elk Public House general manager Marshall Powell said the order will help them fill much needed tables while meeting social distancing requirements.
"Businesses are based off filling that square footage and being busy. Fifty percent full restaurants don't last very long, so you want to be as full as possible at those busy times," Powell said.
He said they are applying for a permit that would let them use a section of Cannon Street, located right next to the restaurant, for outdoor seating. He added that many of his customers feel more at ease dining outside at this point in time.
Powell hopes this change will help many other local businesses, such as coffee shops and boutiques, safely raise their customer levels. He said he sees promising steps forward at the Elk Public House, even without the extra space allowed by the permit.
"We're definitely doing good business now, and the weather is definitely not hurting," Powell said.
A link to the permit applications is available here.
