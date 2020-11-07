In an interview with KHQ on Saturday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said the removal of Dr. Lutz as Spokane County's Health Officer was not political, but rather a chance for the region to collaboratively refocus collective efforts on containing the coronavirus.
"This is all about getting back together and doing what's best for our region," Mayor Woodward told KHQ Executive Producer Luke Thoburn.
Mayor Woodward said over the course of the response, communication between the region's leaders broke down and she's looking forward to working with the interim Health Officer, Dr. Frank Valazquez, whoever may eventually take over on a permanent basis, as well as other leaders across the region.
Woodward said the message of wearing a mask, staying socially distanced and washing your hands, etc. is still important, but must be a collective and consistent one.
When asked about her letter to the board following the news of Dr. Lutz's potential removal as "the best news she's heard", Woodward again said the optimism came from the potential of trying something new in the fight against the coronavirus.
"I know a lot of people were disappointed by that comment. It was a very honest and transparent reaction to hearing a week before the board meeting that there was going to be a discussion about Dr. Lutz," Woodward said. "I saw it as an opportunity to again collaborate regionally on our response to this virus. It was a reaction to doing something differently. Since we've gotten to phase two, its been months that we've been in this situation, and our cases continue to get worse."
Accepting some of the blame, Woodward said communications between the region's leaders on the COVID response had broken down and she was excited to get back to being involved in the response.
"No fault of anyone in particular, and I'll take part of the blame, that we weren't meeting together anymore that we weren't having these discussions as a region," Woodward said. "It was a breakdown in communication, I share some of the blame."
Woodward added that she doesn't believe Dr. Lutz's removal was politically motivated.
"After listing to the health board Thursday, the conflict was internal, not external. My letter to the board represented my viewpoint, which for me was an unwillingness of Dr. Lutz to work with the city on many occasions and that's what my frustration was. It didn't have anything to do with politics," Woodward said. "It didn't have anything to do with decisions that he made that some people might not like. It was being willing to be a team player and be willing to work with different cities and really work with all of us so we could carry the Health Officer's message back to our communities and be part of this."
Woodward said she looks forward to getting to know interim Health Office Frank Valasquez better but when asked if she hopes his position becomes permanent, Woodward said, "We'll have to see how it goes."
When asked her thoughts on the presidential race, Woodward said, "I'm just glad we now know who the next President is."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.