McMorris Rodgers and Murray Urge Air Force Secretary to Select Fairchild for new home of KC-46 Tankers

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures warming into the upper 90s and triple digits Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Central and eastern Washington. Much of the Idaho Panhandle. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures in the day. Increasingly warm overnight temperatures by the weekend. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Friday and Saturday will likely be the hottest days of this heat event. Many lowland locations are expected to reach 100 degrees or more Friday and Saturday afternoon. The afternoon heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures Friday night and Saturday night will make it difficult for residents without air conditioners to control the build up of heat within their homes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&