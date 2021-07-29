McMorris Rodgers and Murray Urge Air Force Secretary to Select Fairchild for new home of KC-46 Tankers

Washington, D.C.– Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senator Patty Murray penned a joint letter to the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall to urged him to give Fairchild Air Force Base his full consideration when selecting the next home for the KC-46 tanker fleet.
With the recent conclusion of the Air Force’s site survey at Fairchild, the lawmakers took the opportunity to advocate for Fairchild AFB in the strategic basing process, highlighting why Fairchild is the ideal home for the KC-46 tankers.
In the letter, they also pointed out that the level of community support enjoyed by the base cannot be understated.
The base is the largest employer in the area, accounting for around 13% of Eastern Washington’s economy, Fairchild is the lifeblood of the Spokane and Airway Heights communities.
In the letter, the lawmakers also requested to work with Secretary Kendall on an opportunity in the coming weeks for stakeholders in the Spokane and Airway Heights communities to hear directly from him about the selection process and criteria for consideration.
You can read the letter here.
