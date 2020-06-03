MEAD, Wash. - Mead School District has announced its new stadium expected to open this fall will be named "Union Stadium."
"The name of our new stadium will be Union Stadium, which encompasses the site's past as well as its future," Mead SD said on social media. "The stadium is located on the Mead Consolidated Union HS site that opened in 1911. It will be a gathering place unifying the district for generations to come."
The stadium will be located on the southwest corner of Market & Farwell in Mead. The school district says it will be ready to host football games, marching band competitions and soccer matches starting in fall 2020.
The building of the stadium was approved by voters in February 2018. Mead SD recently held a survey where voters could suggest the name for the stadium, with Union Stadium being selected over "Market Street Stadium" or "Bell Stadium."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.