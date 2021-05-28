On Memorial Day weekend, Americans are traveling again.
Thanks in part to declining COVID-19 case rates and increased vaccination rates, AAA (The Automobile Association of America) predicts a 60% increase in Memorial Day weekend travelers in 2021 compared to 2020. Despite the encouraging increase, it's still about 6 million fewer travelers than pre-pandemic norms.
Still, Americans are hitting the road or the skies this weekend, including right here in the Inland Northwest.
While getting gas, Agustin Salgado tells of his family's plan to head to Silverwood Theme Park for the weekend.
"We're going to go over to Silverwood Park, enjoy time with family," he says.
Packed into a large van, Agustin has quite a few family members with him on the trip, smiling and taking photos while he talks to us. He says it's the first time in a while they've been able to get together, and says he thinks the COVID-19 vaccine played a major role in allowing this trip to Silverwood to happen.
"Most of us are already vaccinated, just two kids who aren't eligible."
However, as more people hit the road for the holiday, gas prices have soared to the highest Memorial Day totals in seven years, and it can feel like pulling teeth at the pump. Especially for another traveler, Trevor, who is towing a trailer up north for a music event.
"Yeah, I don't even want to look and see what's going on back there when I'm filling this thing up," he says with a laugh, "It's pretty brutal."
Still, with full tanks, Agustin and Trevor head on their ways.
While a vast majority of Americans traveling this weekend are choosing to do so by driving, about two and a half million are expected to fly to their Memorial Day destinations. But even as cases decline, vaccinations increase, and many state and local governments give the green light to drop mask requirements, airports are a different story.
Mask mandates remain in place while flying or in airports (and other forms of public transportation such as buses), as evident by the numerous signs and masked up employees at Spokane International Airport. One Minnesota woman, traveling to Spokane along with her family on their way to visit Coeur d'Alene, says it was the first time she has flown in over a year, but didn't notice much of a difference.
"Since this is my first time since before (the pandemic) it felt good," Gina Peterson says, "I wasn't nervous or anything. It felt pretty normal other than wearing a mask."
However, for some, the masks are still a nuisance.
"I'm pretty tired of the mask mandate, I'll tell you that," Logan Peters says as he waits to depart on a trip from Spokane to a wedding in Nebraska. Even though he isn't a fan of the mask requirement, it isn't crushing his excitement for the trip.
"It's great, get a few days off work, right?"
The CDC recommends that if you are unvaccinated but traveling this weekend to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands, and get tested for COVID-19 before you travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.