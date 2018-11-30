BETHESDA, Md. - The information of as many as 500 million people staying at Marriott, using Starwood guest reservation services, may have been compromised.
Marriott says it's uncovered unauthorized access that's been taking place within its Starwood network since 2014.
The company said Friday that credit card numbers and expiration dates of some guests may have been taken.
Marriott said that there was a breach of its database in September, which had guest information related to reservations at Starwood properties on or before Sept. 10. According to CNN, this could affect names, email, and even passport information.
Marriott discovered through the investigation that someone copied and encrypted guest information, and was trying to remove it.
Marriott said "we deeply regret this incident happened". The hotel has set up a website and call center for anyone who thinks that they are at risk, and on Friday will begin sending emails to those affected.