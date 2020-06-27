Warning: The following story contains graphic images some readers may find disturbing.
The United Nations Children's Agency has issued an urgent warning about malnutrition in war-torn Yemen.
Salwa is a five-year-old girl who weighs less than eight pounds. Her family has been displaced by war and forced to move three times since she was born.
UNICEF says the world's worst humanitarian disaster in Yemen could push millions of children to the brink of starvation. Among the reasons for the crisis are the coronavirus pandemic and a big drop in donations. UNICEF says the war-torn country isn't prepared to deal with the pandemic.
The agency says the number of malnourished children in Yemen is growing and could reach 2.4 million by the end of the year. As many as 23,000 children could lose their lives by August without more aid.
The UN's Humanitarian Chief says Yemen is in the "darkest moment" he has ever seen.
"The world has a simple, straightforward choice," Sir Mark Lowcock said. "It can either resume funding of the aid operation and save millions of lives or it can watch as the country simply falls off the cliff."
UNICEF says donations last year were half of what nations had pledged and a billion dollars short of what aid agencies needed.
