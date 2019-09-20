The Spokane Arena announced Friday morning that country music superstar Miranda Lambert is coming to Spokane in April!
Tickets for the Friday, April 24th show go on sale September 27 at 10:00am. The arena said pre-sale information would be released soon.
Lambert's "Wildcard" tour starts in January 2020.
