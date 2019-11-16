If you've walked through Manito Park recently, then you've noticed the green water is gone, and instead, you'll find bulldozers sitting at the bottom of "Mirror Pond". The empty pond is covered in mud now, but if you ask Manito Park regulars, they're happy to put up with this for a few more months, if it means the algae will be gone.
"It was the sore thumb of the park, and everybody knows it. I can't believe they haven't put more work into it," Ryan Murphy, South Hill resident, said.
Is it mirror pond, or duck pond? The name really depends on whom you ask. But for Ryan, the name didn't matter, because he wasn't going anywhere near it.
"It was brown, didn't look like any normal water you'd see. So it's definitely been building up it's nastiness for years," Murphy said.
Way down at the bottom of the pond, nitrogen and phosphorous was building up, feeding the algae. Right now, the city is on step 2 of 6 phases to the pond: cleaning out the bottom. In the coming weeks, crews will start digging deep into the pond, creating a cleaner environment, that'll reduce algae bloom.
"Finally. They're finally saving the one piece of the park that everybody likes to congregate around," Murphy said.
The pond won't have any clean water put back in until late spring, and the turtles will come back. For now, they've made a new home at Cannon Hill Park.
