MISSING: 12-year-old Alex Mandujano last seen walking in Lapwai

Nez Perce Tribal Police are asking for the public's help as they search for 12-year-old Alex Mandujano.
He was last seen Monday, walking to Valley Foods from 504 Agency Road in Lapwai around 11 a.m.
He was supposed to be home that afternoon, but never returned. He has not been seen or heard from since Monday morning.
Mandujano does not have a cell phone and has no history of running away. The family has checked all possible locations with no success. If you see him or know where he might be, call 911.
DESCRIPTION:
Height: Apprx 5'5"
Weight: 130 lbs
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Wears glasses