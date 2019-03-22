UPDATE: Julianna M. Amador, the 14-year-old with autism who went missing late Thursday night, has been found.
--------------------------------------------------------
From Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office:
Missing 14-Year-Old Juvenile - Julianna M. Amador
Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate Julianna M. Amador who was last seen on March 21, 2019, at approximate 9:00 p.m., near the 13600 block of E. 24th Ave. in Spokane Valley.
Julianna is Autistic and walked away from her residence after an argument and has not been heard from since. Deputies have checked the area and possible locations where she could have gone but have not been able to find her.
Julianna does not have a history of running away and her family is very concerned for her welfare.
Julianna is described as a white female, approximately 5’03”, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black/white, tie-dye Metallica sweatshirt and jeans.
If you have seen Julianna M. Amador or know of her location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10037658.