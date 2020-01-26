UPDATE:
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says detectives found Reuben Rodriguez Saturday night deceased in a semi-secluded area near 15th and Hazel Avenue, just a few blocks from where he was last seen Monday morning.
The police department says the death does not appear to be suspicious and there is no threat to the community.
Previous Coverage:
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 49-year-old Reuben Rodriguez.
Police say Rodriguez was last seen leaving his house near 11th and Spokane Avenue on foot on Monday, January 20 at around 11:30 a.m. Police say family and friends have not been able to contact Rodriguez by phone and they say that's very unusual.
Police say there is a concern for Rodriguez's well-being due to a medical condition.
Rodriguez is described as being 5’05”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing tennis shoes, black sweat pants, a black t-shirt and either a black jacket or a grey button up sweater with a dark blue jacket.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Rodriguez, please call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 and refer to report #20C03311.
