A Mississippi teen escaped from a sinking car just before it disappeared in a swollen creek following a highway accident.
It happened Friday afternoon in Rankin County, where Anna Wimberley says she lost control of her car when it hydroplaned, left the road and crashed into the creek.
She says the front end of the car started to sink, but she couldn't open her front door. So she made her way to the back and kicked open one of the rear doors before the car went under.
She then swam to safety.
"I just began thinking of everything," Anna said. "It was such a blur. I just grabbed everything that I could and pushed my way out."
A dive team couldn't find the car because they say the pond is so deep. They plan to return to try again.
