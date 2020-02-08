A mother and her six children died in a house fire Saturday morning in Clinton, Mississippi.
The fire engulfed the house and a vehicle parked outside. Authorities say the victims range in age from one to 33-years-old.
Fire officials say the father was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation and burns as well as cuts and bruises.
There is no immediate word on his condition.
"We ask for your prayers for this family, this father, as well as the firemen with the Clinton Fire Department who had to see this as well," Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge said.
It's unclear how the fire started. The fire chief says foul play is "not" suspected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.