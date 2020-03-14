casket

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Idaho authorities have asked the public for help finding money and handwritten cards stolen from a funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in the city of Preston.

The Idaho State Journal reported Thursday that a viewing and funeral were held the first weekend in March for Jeff Green. 

Green lost a six-year battle to cancer on Feb. 28. Green's son Hayden says someone stole a substantial amount of donated money and dozens of handwritten cards aimed at preserving the father's memories for his 4-year-old daughter.

Anyone who noticed anything is asked to contact the Preston Police Department.

