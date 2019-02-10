Weather Alert

...A LONG PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS... .A SERIES OF WINTER STORM SYSTEMS WILL IMPACT THE INLAND NORTHWEST FOR THE REST OF TODAY AND INTO MONDAY MORNING. ONE STORM WILL PROVIDE FURTHER LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TODAY OVER THE PALOUSE AND IDAHO PANHANDLE BEFORE ANOTHER SHOT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATING SNOW ARRIVES TONIGHT AND INTO EARLY TOMORROW. NORTH OF INTERSTATE 90 A QUICK MOVING BUT POTENT STORM SYSTEM WILL SPREAD MODERATE AMOUNTS OF SNOW ACROSS THE NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN AND MOUNTAINS NORTH AND EAST OF THE BASIN TONIGHT AND INTO MONDAY MORNING, WITH THSI STORM PROVIDING ANOTHER ROUND OF ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR THE PALOUSE AND IDAHO PANHANDLE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&