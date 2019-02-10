Cold overnight temperatures with light winds resulted in very cold wind chill values early Sunday morning. Cold wind chills of between 5 to 15 below will be common through the Purcell Trench out into the Upper Columbia Basin and down the Okanogan Valley.
More snow will be possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday along with much below average temperatures through the end of next week.
A hazardous weather outlook and wind chill advisory is in effect Sunday for much of the region. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
Biting north winds will subside this morning as our big winter storm weakens. As this storm departs, it will produce a couple of inches of snow across southeast Washington into the Idaho Panhandle Sunday.
More snow is expected region-wide early this week including the potential for moderate to heavy accumulations Monday night into Tuesday. Colder than average temperatures and the potential for snow will continue through much of the week.