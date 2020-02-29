A Moses Lake K9 was shot while trying to apprehend a suspect Saturday night.
Saturday night, officers with the Moses Lake Police Department located a suspect in several robberies and tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect did not stop and led officers on a pursuit.
Spike strips were used and the suspect ditched the car and ran. A Moses Lake Police Officer and his K9 partner chased the suspect.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says during that foot chase, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the K9. The K9's partner returned fire and killed the suspect.
The K9 was critically wounded and had to be transported by aircraft to WSU for emergency surgery.
No officers were injured. The name of the suspect, the officer and the K9 involved have not yet been released.
The Central Basin Investigative Team is handling the investigation. As soon as additional information is confirmed, we will update this story.
