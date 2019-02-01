Fire crews put out a house fire in North Spokane, on the 400 block of W. Maxine.
A mother and four children were inside the home, and were able to escape when the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. The family was alerted to the fire by the smoke detector.
No one was hurt, and all four pets are also okay. The fire station was just down the street from the home, and neighbors tell KHQ they arrived very quickly to the scene.
The fire chief did confirm with KHQ that the fire was confined to one room. There is heavy smoke damage through the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation