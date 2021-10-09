Update at 2:27 pm:
Washington State Patrol (WSP) released more information on Saturday morning’s crash that left one dead and one injured.
According to WSP’s report, a motorcycle was behind a car driving on I-90 in the left lane when the car slowed down for heavy traffic.
The motorcycle then struck the car, ejecting both occupants.
The driver of the motorcycle, 43-year-old Trevor J. Conklin from Spokane was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 13-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was injured and transported to the hospital.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were wearing DOT-compliant helmets WSP noted.
The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle is blocking lanes on I-90 east of mile marker 297.
At this time both lanes are blocked while a life-flight medical helicopter is picking up the driver of the motorcycle who was critically injured.
A detour is in place via. Liberty Lake on Appleway Blvd.
The left lane will remain closed for an investigation according to the Washington State Patrol District.
A related fatality is being reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.