crash I-90

Update at 2:27 pm:

Washington State Patrol (WSP) released more information on Saturday morning’s crash that left one dead and one injured.

According to WSP’s report, a motorcycle was behind a car driving on I-90 in the left lane when the car slowed down for heavy traffic.

The motorcycle then struck the car, ejecting both occupants.

The driver of the motorcycle, 43-year-old Trevor J. Conklin from Spokane was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 13-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was injured and transported to the hospital.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were wearing DOT-compliant helmets WSP noted.

The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle is blocking lanes on I-90 east of mile marker 297.

At this time both lanes are blocked while a life-flight medical helicopter is picking up the driver of the motorcycle who was critically injured.

A detour is in place via. Liberty Lake on Appleway Blvd.

The left lane will remain closed for an investigation according to the Washington State Patrol District.

A related fatality is being reported.