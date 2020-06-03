2020 hasn't exactly been a normal school year for students. In-person classes have been out since mid-March due to COVID-19, and shortly after that it was announced that students would not return for the remainder of the year.
Those restrictions challenged both students and faculty as they adapted to new ways of learning, but they also short-changed the senior class of 2020 as they missed out on so many experiences that come with the final year of your high school career.
On Wednesday, seniors at Mt. Spokane High School were able to have at least a modified version of one of those precious experiences: Graduation.
"Pomp and Circumstance" played on repeat Wednesday over loudspeakers for 11 hours. Seriously. And anyone willing to endure that on an 11 hour loop deserves commendation and recognition, but Wednesday's drive-thru graduation ceremony wasn't about the resilience of Mt. Spokane High School Principal Darren Nelson and his staff listening to Macho Man Randy Savage's entrance music literally all day.
It was about the seniors of Mt. Spokane High School.
The seniors knew they'd graduate, but what that graduation looked like under COVID-19 restrictions was still up in the air for most of the spring.
"A couple of weeks ago, I wasn't really expecting any celebration we were all kind on the fence and now this is all happening," senior Cole Dinwoodie said. "Truly exciting, I'm really happy about it."
Cole was just one of 419 Mt. Spokane seniors receiving their diplomas on Wednesday in a ceremony that began at 9:00 a.m. and will last until 8:00 p.m.
"It's way different than anything I've ever seen, but it's pretty awesome," senior Noah Ford said shortly after accepting his diploma.
It certainly wasn't a traditional graduation, but as previously noted, it hasn't exactly been a traditional year.
"After missing out on prom and the last couple months of school it feels great to finally have this recognition," senior Gemma Davis said.
Working in alphabetical order, students arrived at the high school in cars, often filled with family members, grabbed a ticket and then drove through the parking lot on parade for proud staff members waving signs and pom poms to support the kids.
The gesture made the day of the graduating seniors who have already missed out on so much.
"I really enjoyed this. This was fun. I was excited the whole time, right when I got in line, everyone was cheering me on!" Dinwoodie said.
An average of 40 cars per hour streamed through the parking lot as kids received a designated time to come pick up their diplomas, have their name announced to eager parents waiting in the car while taking cell phone video of the obligatory stage walk.
Most cars were decorated with some kind of graduation flair.
Perhaps the most interesting mode of transportation showed up just as we were about to leave: An ambulance.
"I'm actually on duty today," senior Romey Fox explained when I asked about her unusual ride to graduation.
An aspiring future trauma surgeon, Fox actually graduated from Mt. Spokane early about five months ago and got her EMT certification, so while on duty Wednesday morning, she and her co-worker made a quick pit stop to pick up her diploma. The fact that she was on duty and could've been called out to an emergency at any moment didn't stop Fox from attending her own graduation.
"I feel like it's actually even better," Fox said. "I feel like there's so much more love and support and the community is really coming together to make this happen."
"So after this, you're just back to work," I asked Fox.
"I am," she nonchalantly replied.
Fox's dedication embodies the spirit of the class of 2020 as they graduate and prepare for the next phases of their lives.
Congratulations Mt. Spokane class of 2020 and all seniors this year! In the words of Macho Man, "Oh yeah!"
