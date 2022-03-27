Mt. Spokane High Schools wins Jazz festival for the first time in school history

SPOKANE, WASH- The Mt. Spokane High School Jazz Band 1 under the direction of Sy Hovik won Sweepstakes at the Mead Jazz Festival for the first time in Mt. Spokane History.
Jazz programs from all over the Pacific Northwest were in attendance.
The Mead Jazz Festival was first held in 1997 at Cheney High School. It was know as "Jazz Northwest.”
Students competed during the day and were adjudicated by a panel of judges mostly made up of music faculty from various universities.
Three bands were then selected per division for the night show - "the premier performance": A/AA, AAA, AAAA, as well as a Middle School Division.
