Mt. Spokane will open up on Friday!
General Manager Brad McQuarrie said Thursday the mountain received significant snow Wednesday night and with more expected on Thursday, they will open up chairs 2, 3 and 5 on Friday with discounted tickets of $30 for adults and $20 for youths.
Check mountain conditions here.
Schweitzer Mountain already has runs open.
Silver Mountain and Lookout Pass are expected to open up on Saturday.
49 Degrees North's opening day is still TBD, according to their website.
Other Mountain Updates:
