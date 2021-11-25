NEW YORK, NY- Mt. Spokane Senior Kaley Anderson is getting ready to rock the Bag Apple, she’s the Harry Styles of clarinet players!
Anderson will march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade in New York City. Anderson arrived in New York early this week, when she got there the Macy’s Band set up relics from past seasons including the banner.
Anderson says she has made new friends, her roommates from Illinois and Alabama are keeping her good company.
According to Anderson, everyone in the band wears matching red jackets with the Macy’s logo and they often get recognized as performers in the parade by store owners and people on the street because of the red jackets. She says the New Yorkers and tourists are very excited to watch them perform live on the parade route.
So far the highlight of her trip has been watching the Radio City Rockettes, “the Rockettes were mind-blowing with their incredible syncopation, I especially loved the toy soldiers routine and dancing Santa,” Anderson said via text.
Anderson said that Time Square is jaw-dropping. The buildings are the biggest she has ever seen.
“We are never bored….we have bought “I heart New York” shirts and street hot dogs. Oh, don’t ask the hot dog vendors for ketchup, they only serve mustard here,” Anderson said via text.
The past few days they have been working on the final elements and learning the drill for the parade, it was very fast-paced but went smoothly.
This year is the 15th anniversary of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band so they are performing with Alumni from the 2009-2020 seasons.
Anderson texted KHQ at 1 a.m. pacific, everyone was up for the midnight wake-up call and on their way for final rehearsals in uniform.
