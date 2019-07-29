Watch again

An opportunity to trade in some labor for a 2019-20 season pass at Mt. Spokane is almost here.

Mt. Spokane is set to hire brush-cutting workers beginning Thursday, Aug. 1, offering the chance to get a pass for unlimited skiing and snowboarding at the park this upcoming winter.

"Earn a 19-20 season pass by helping us brush cut for the upcoming season," Mt. Spokane's listing reads along with the requirements of working at least 40 hours and being at least 18 years old.

The brush-cutting schedule includes a pair of 10-hour shifts (7 a.m.-5 p.m.) on consecutive weekends in September, including the 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th.

Sign-up is a first-come-first-served process, with applicants being encouraged to email Lance@mt.spokane.com beginning at Midnight on Thursday. Any early e-mail submissions will be sorted to the bottom of the list.

Applicants can send one email per person or couple along with their phone number. Confirmations for the brush-cutting team spots will be sent out by Thursday, Aug. 15.

"If you do not receive a confirmation directly from Lance, do not show up on the mountain. Looking forward to another great crew!" Mt. Spokane wrote in the listing.

A Summer sale currently lists Adult season passes at Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park at $419.