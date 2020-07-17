Long-time "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek shared a summer update with fans as he continues his fight against cancer and detailed some of the show's plans during the pandemic.
"I hope you're all doing well during these difficult times," a goatee-sporting Trebek said in the video. "As many of you know, whenever there is a break in our tape schedule I often take that opportunity to grow some facial hair."
As COVID-19 restrictions have kept Trebek and Jeopardy crews away from its studio, he says he has been working on recording show openings for some special episodes to be aired this summer on KHQ.
"For the first time ever, we are going to open the Jeopardy vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first Jeopardy show I ever hosted - mustache and all," Trebek said.
Trebek said crews are hopeful to return to the studio in the near future.
Lastly, Trebek gave an update on his battle with cancer
“I’m doing well," Trebek said. "I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off. Though it does fatigue me a great deal, my numbers are good. I’m feeling great. In fact, during the break from the studio, I even wrote a book that will be coming out July 21st.”
Trebek, who will turn 80 years old on July 22, announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in March 2019. A few months back, he said he was one of 18% of patients to survive the first year following the stage-4 diagnosis.
He continues to stay positive, saying he plans to be among the 7% who survive the two-year mark.
Trebek plans to return to the studio in September and begin recording shows for the new season.
"Meanwhile, my wish for all of you - stay safe," Trebek said.
