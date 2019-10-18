Argonne is now back open after it was shut down from Upriver Drive & Lacrosse Lane, while firefighters deal with an electrical hazard after putting out a house fire.
The house fire was reported early Friday morning in Spokane Valley.
No one was injured, and firefighters do not yet know what caused it.
The family in the home woke up to the smell of smoke, and everyone was able to escape unharmed. Fire crews however did later discover a cat that did not survive.
The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes, but remained on scene for additional hours due to an electrical hazard in the home.
