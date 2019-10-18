Argonne is partially blocked from Upriver Drive & Lacrosse Lane, while firefighters deal with an electrical hazard after putting out a house fire.
Two northbound lanes have opened, two are still closed.
The house fire was reported early Friday morning in Spokane Valley.
No one was injured, and firefighters do not yet know what caused it.
The family in the home woke up to the smell of smoke, and everyone was able to escape unharmed.
There is no time table on when it'll be back open. "It will effect the morning commute," a firefighter said.
KHQ crews are on the scene.
We will bring you updates on this developing story both on-air and online.
