You may have seen one of your friends on social media sharing a story about a nationwide dish soap shortage.
While it's true some retailers might temporarily be in short supply, you really shouldn't have an issue finding dish soap.
Signs about the shortage have been posted in some Walmart locations next to empty shelves (I checked a local Walmart on Tuesday and although there was no signage posted, there was a visible shortage). The Wall Street Journal reports the company told retailers the demand for dish soap was bigger than anticipated.
Dish soap is a $1.6 billion a year industry and Proctor and Gamble owns 60 percent of that market, with Walmart making up 15 percent of its sales.
But Walmart appears to keep less stock than its competitors, so in reality, Walmart might be in short supply of Dawn dish soap, but one of its rivals might have plenty.
Shortages are expected to persist through early December, however, you may not have an issue finding Dawn dish soap at another retailer if you find Walmart is out.
