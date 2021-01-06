NBC News and the Associated Press are projecting Jon Ossoff will win the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia.
With this projection, the Democratic Party has won the majority in the U.S. Senate. The Senate will now be divided 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamal Harris serving as the tie-breaker for Democrats.
BREAKING: Jon Ossoff wins U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, NBC News projects. pic.twitter.com/Aw7iivnOfB— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021
