SPOKANE, Wash- When you think of a tournament like the NCAA, you think of the very best when it comes to equipment and amenities for players.
But many of the women’s teams playing in San Antonio are pointing out quite a discrepancy in amenities between what they have and what the men’s teams have.
Tik-Toks and photos of have gone viral showcasing that the men’s teams have a full weight room and gym options and the women’s teams have just a few racks of dumbbells.
The NCAA responded to the photos saying, “We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been as available inside the controlled environment. In part, this is due to the limited space and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament. However, we want to be responsive to the needs of our participating teams, and we are actively working to enhance existing resources at practice courts, including additional weight training equipment."
Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR— Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021
